Wynwood is known for street art, but now the neighborhood is adding a soundtrack to the experience.

A new Third Thursday series is bringing music and chill vibes to the hotspot.

Deco headed over to Panther Coffee to check it out.

Live music, coffee, and Thursdays. A combination you didn’t know that you needed.

The third Thursday of every month, Panther Coffee in Wynwood is the place to be.

William Kelley: “The Wynwood Business Improvement District is partnering with Panther Coffee for our Third Thursday music series.”

From 4 to 6 P.M., the coffee shop is giving local artists a chance to shine.

William Kelley: “Every month, we feature a different genre. We had jazz, we’ve had blues. This month is classic rock and covers.”

The monthly event is all about filling the gap in the neighborhood.

William Kelley: “We came up with the concept because we are an arts district, and we thought we were missing the music aspect of the arts district.”

So naturally, they’re turning the volume up.

Local band, The Original Cover Project, is one of the first acts for the music series, and as they say, this program is long overdue.

Sean Edelson: “This area used to have a lot more music than it does now, so they’re trying to bring some more live entertainment, live music, not just DJs. It’s a great thing.”

And while you’re here, you may as well grab a smooth cup of joe.

William Kelley: “Panther’s known for incredible coffee and pastries. Give them some love.”

Best part about the music series is no cover charge. Just pick a spot and enjoy.

Attendee: “I think the new Wynwood Music Series is a phenomenal new option to have in the community.”

Wynwood Music Series returns to Panther Coffee with Shira Lee and Ray Rodriguez on May 21st.

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