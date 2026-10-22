Wynonna Judd is getting personal, and she’s not holding back. The country star is getting real about love, loss and the life she’s lived on her new album and after everything she’s been through, she’s turning those tough moments into music with a little help from her hubby.

“The Hard Truth” is out there, and Wynonna Judd is spilling it all onto her new album.

Wynonna Judd: “It’s me talk, singing. It’s me having a conversation with you. You literally can hear the breath coming out of my lungs, and you can feel the tears.”

It’s Wynonna’s first new music since her mom Naomi died 4 years ago, and her hubby, Cactus Moser, was right there in the mix, producing it.

Some of the songs started with a little pillow talk between the two.

Wynonna Judd: “I just started to journal and have conversations with Cactus, my husband, who produced the record. And it just was born from those conversations, you know, date night, lying in bed at night. A lot of these songs wrote themselves. We were just the instrument.”

Yep. Date night turned into songwriting night, and that gave her a chance to get into some pretty heavy things.

Wynonna Judd: “He wanted to put something on the album that really allowed me — gave me permission to feel as deeply as I can and tell a story.”

And trust us, this woman has stories. The singer went from growing up poor in Kentucky to making it big with the Judds.

And one track on the record takes her right back to those early days.

Wynonna Judd: “Kentucky Queen has become an anthem somewhat because I am such a mountain woman, and I was raised in the dirt. I remember being dirty more than I was clean, and then years later, I went from welfare to millionaire.”

But the money and the fame don’t erase the hard stuff. So now she’s ready to talk about it.

Girl, I’m listening.

Wynonna Judd: “This album has given me a voice literally and figuratively, and I now can give my testimony without shame.”

And she’s hoping that by spilling her tea, others will feel OK doing the same.

Wynonna Judd: “I think I’m giving permission to people hoping I’m giving permission to people to tell their story. That’s what I’m doing.”

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