Some people work out for their health. Others do it to to look hot and keep things from jiggling too much. But next week, one SoFlo gym wants you to break a sweat for a good cause.

Take a page out of Dua Lipa’s fitness book and get ready to work up a sweat!

Sweat 440 in Miami Beach isn’t your average gym.

Matthew Miller: “We’re a boutique fitness, class-based gym that offers 40-minute strength-based circuit training classes that start every 10 minutes, so it’s hyper convenient for people to jump in and join a fitness class whenever it’s convenient for them.”

And this fall, they’re launching the Sweat Gives program and turning “gains” into donations for a good cause.

Matthew Miller: “Sweat Gives is gonna be benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It’s a one week program from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10 where anybody can buy a single class credit for $40 with 100% of those proceeds going toward Make-A-Wish. And then there’s also an opportunity to buy 10-packs and 20-packs.”

It’s fitness meets philanthropy because in 40 minutes, you’re not only getting a full workout in.

Matthew Miller: “We follow a pattern of workouts on a weekly basis that are lower body and upper body focused, with some athletic conditioning on Wednesdays and hyperclasses on Saturdays and Sundays.”

But your money’s also sweating for wishes and making a difference.

Richard Kelly: “Every dollar that they raise is gonna be able to help us grant wishes for kids in Southern Florida. And it’s really inspiring to see all the members coming together for a cause.”

And even if you can’t hit the gym to get your fitness on, you can still donate directly to the Sweat Gives initiative.

Matthew Miller: “Our goal is to raise $10,000 for the charity. $10,000 should be enough to grant a wish for a child, and that’s what we wanna be able to do with this program.”

Sweat Gives is happening at the Sweat440 Miami Beach and Brickell studios.

You can also make a donation online to support their Make-A-Wish fundraiser.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Sweat440’s Sweat Gives

Oct. 3-10



Sweat440 Miami Beach

1919 Purdy Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website



Sweat440 Brickell

25 SW 9th St

Miami, FL 33130

Website



Click here to learn more about donating to their fundraiser.





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