Earlier this month, a groundhog declared winter’s not over yet and if it’s sticking around, we may as well party through it!

WinterParty Festival is back again, turning Miami Beach into a five-day celebration of music, movement and queer joy.

The event brings thousands from around the world all to dance, connect and give back.

Deco stopped by the National Hotel on Miami Beach where we learned, this is more than just a party!

Alexander Kacala: “You know, yes, we are raising money for an organization that needs money. But we are also putting on this event to have queer joy for the LGBTQ community. Right now, times could be tough, especially here in Florida. But regardless of what happens outside, we create a safe place for people and we celebrate queer joy at it’s purest form.”

The fun begins Friday with an opening night party in Wynwood, followed by an epic pool party Saturday and beach party Sunday.

