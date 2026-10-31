Start screaming. The Haunt is back, doing what it does best: driving Halloween party people completely insane.

Zombies, monsters and whacked-out creatures.

They’re all packed into four haunted houses inside The Venue Fort Lauderdale in Wilton Manors.

The move from Tree Tops Park in Davie was extremely necessary.

Jaime Passakos: “You know, the mosquitoes were taking more blood than the vampires so we had to move out of there and now we’re in an indoor facility.”

The Haunt winds up its Halloween experience on Friday.

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