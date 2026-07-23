“Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” is returning for its fifth season.

The new season brings big names, big questions — and a chance for celebs to win big money for charity.

Jimmy Kimmel is back in the host seat, as celebrity duos fight and compete for $1 million.

The comedian sat down with Good Morning America Wednesday and explained why two celebrities competing for charity is better than one.

Jimmy Kimmel: “It creates a dynamic between the players, it’s really like a conflict; you got two people having to make a decision, which is, it’s not great if you think about it. It’s great for me but not great in general because they have to figure it out between them.”

Do these celebs have what it takes to win in charity’s name? Find out on Wednesday night.

Season five of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” premieres at 8 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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