The White House is in trouble. Well, the real one is always in some sort of trouble, but we’re talking about the White House in the land of make believe.

Viola Davis is the leader of the free world in the new film “G20.” Deco sat down with her — and some of the cast — to talk all things presidential.

Ramón Rodríguez (as Agent Manny Ruiz): “Ma’am, apprehension is minutes away.”

Marsai Martin (as Serena Dutton): “A little much, don’t you think, Mom?”

There are no breaks when you’re the mom of a rebellious teen.

Ramón Rodríguez (as Agent Manny Ruiz): “Madam President, we have a situation.”

For Viola Davis, it might be harder than being president of the United States.

Viola Davis (as President Danielle Sutton): “I implore all world leaders to join me at the G20 Summit.”

Davis is out to save the day in Amazon Prime’s “G20.” She stars as President Danielle Sutton, who goes to South Africa with her family for the G20 Summit.

Character in “G20”: “Going dark in 3,2,1.”

But trouble is just around the corner when terrorists crash the party.

President Sutton is cool under fire, but Viola told Deco she sure wouldn’t be.

Viola Davis: “First of all, I would make a really bad president, probably, in real life. I’m great on screen, but I don’t know in real life.”

We’re not so sure about that. Deco asked Viola, if she was president, what would be tops on her to-do list?

Viola Davis: “I always say, only ’cause I was that kid growing up, who grew up in poverty, no food, I would try to eradicate poverty. You know, I felt like it was the big obstacle in little Viola’s way.”

Sounds pretty presidential to us … unlike Anthony Anderson, who plays the first gentleman, but kept things light on the set.

Anthony Anderson: “I really didn’t go too far off the rails, just given the nature of what this film is and what we were trying to do, but in between takes, yeah, I tried to get Chris to laugh a whole lot.”

Forget the set. Anthony was on a roll.

Anthony Anderson: “I know this means nothing. I just found out I’m older than [co-star] Christopher [Farrar]’s grandmother. I don’t know what that means; I’m older than his grand mama!”

And then Deco’s interview became Anthony’s interview, and we just enjoyed the ride.

Anthony Anderson: “So, when you escaped from the White House, and you were out at the pub drinking, I’m just curious, what was Serena’s drink of choice?”

Marsai Martin: “Oh, wel that, mm, I think it was vodka.”

Anthony Anderson: “Oh, really?”

Marsai Martin: “Yes, but I will say water. Did you see me take them shots?”

Anthony Anderson: “You took it to the neck!”

Marsai Martin: “I took it to the neck!”

Anthony Anderson: “You took it to the neck! I said, ‘What is my baby doing?!'”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.