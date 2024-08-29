Luggage wrap is a big help when you’re traveling, and at Miami International Airport, one guy put it to good use.

There was just one problem: his only piece of baggage was himself.

“Only in Dade” posted a video of human luggage hopping around MIA.

He made it up to the check-in counter and even weighed himself.

Security took over, and the un-wrapping began.

Evidently, the whole thing was shot for a prank video because, really, who doesn’t just love unnecessary airport delays that are caused by pranks and might get you missing your connection?

