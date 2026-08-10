Tyla is redefining what pop music sounds like. The Grammy-winning South African star is embracing her roots on her sophomore album, “A*Pop.” She is blending African pop and R&B into a sound that’s all her own.

Tyla is bringing her A-game when it comes to her latest project. Her second album, “A*Pop,” just dropped, and she says it embraces where she comes from.

Tyla: “The inspiration behind this album was younger Tyla. Little Tyla that wanted to be that pop star.”

Tyla had a blast shooting the video for the first single off the album.

Tyla: “We’re shooting the music video for ‘Chanel,’ my next hit single.”

“Chanel” kept her hot streak going before she returned with another fan favorite.

For her second hit, “She Did It Again,” Tyla teamed up with Swedish pop star Zara Larsson — a collab Zara says was an easy yes.

Zara Larsson: “I love Tyla. I feel like she is so authentically swaggy. She’s just so what pop needs.”

While the singer’s roots are in African pop, Tyla says her music was never meant to fit into just one box.

Tyla: “I feel like the music that I make is just so hard to put in a genre. I incorporate so many different things. I was influenced by not only Africa, but the world.”

Tyla says she always believed her moment would come, and now she’s making music on her own terms.

Tyla: “It was just in my body. I just knew one day, I knew there was going to be something that was going to make it work.”

And as fans dive into “A*Pop,” there’s just one thing she hopes they take away from it.

Tyla: “I want you guys, honestly, to have a good time. This album is for a good time.”

Tyla (singing): “Baby, this is all just plain and B, and I don’t need you playing with me.”

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