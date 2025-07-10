Summer’s heating up and so is your closet! We hit two local boutiques putting their own spin on the season’s biggest style moments from Butter Yellow to drop-waist dresses and coastal cowgirl couture, these two shops are serving major wardrobe inspo.

At G. Marie Boutique in Cooper City, they showed Deco their take on Butter Yellow. Here’s a toast to the look!

Deena Guvanie: “Well, you know, Butter Yellow, it’s beautiful, it’s light and it gives you a little hint of color. It looks good on all skin tones. I feel like it’s that golden hour vibe that we all strive to look for.”

Even Sabrina Carpenter’s been seen on stage in the sunny shade.

Guest: “Right now, it is so hot here in South Florida, so we want to feel comfortable. We also want to feel sexy!”

Drop-waist dresses are back in rotation — inspired by 1920s flapper glam. But this time, they’re airier and perfect for the South Florida heat.

Deena Guvanie: “Our drop waist silhouettes are so elegant, they’re easy to pair, either with a pair of sneakers, or a pair of heels, and it just gives a more flattering silhouette look on women.”

And things just got stranger in fashion. Millie Bobby Brown was wearing the same type of outfit on her Instagram.

Deena Guvanie: “South Florida is very trendy, so I think we’re all up, we’re leaders, I would say in the fashion industry, and we’re always out, there’s always events, there’s always parties, there’s always stuff to be seen at, social media actually putting everything out there. We just always want to be ahead of the trends.”

Over at Private Label Styles in Kendall, they’ve got the drop-waist ready to go and let’s just say it’s jaw-dropping.

Genavieve Paige Villar: “We’re going to be seeing one of my designs, Private Label by Genavieve, it is a drop-waist dress with some ruffles at the bottom. When I think of these looks, I think of festivals and Coachella and the bright, fun colors, the metallics, so I really thought that they went well with the summer trends.”

Their coastal cowgirl look is also ropin’ in attention.

Melissa Hernandez: “They’re different, you don’t see them out there and I think that definitely screams Coachella.”

Genavieve Paige Villar: “Our beachy cowgirl is wearing a lace and cropei drop-waist white dress paired with some cowboy boots and handmade Turkish earrings.”

So whether you’re feelin’ country, classic, or colorful, these local boutiques have you dressed to trend.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

G. Marie Boutique

9620 Stirling Rd Suite #112

Cooper City, Fl 33024

To learn more, click here.



Private Label Styles

8867 SW 132nd St

Miami, Fl 33176

To learn more, click here.

