This week, Fort Lauderdale is trading casual for couture. And Deco’s got proof that heads will be turning in the 954. Two fabulous designers are serving up some delicate looks, and they’re slaying the catwalk one outfit at a time.

Diana Campo: “It’s that time of the year.”

Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week is here!

Diana Campo: “This is the time to connect and reconnect with people in media, with designers, what is new in the industry.”

For the 12th year, a full week of style overload will be taking over the Broward area.

Diana Campo: “The environment is very artistic and full of positivity and very sophisticated glamour. For these events, you need to go extra.”

Two days of runway shows are guaranteed to be filled with international designers.

Diana Campo: “It’s very significant, these designers, because they’re going to show us the future of fashion.”

One local newbie is showing off her crochet designs.

Debora Dossan: “I moved here nine years ago. I am from Brazil, São Paulo. All my life, I had these dreams about fashion, but right now, I say it’s time.”

Euforja is bringing the beach vibes on the catwalk.

Debora Dossan: “This collection, the name is ‘High Seas,’ so because of that, I bring more mermaid style, so we have long dresses, we have a lot of geometric cuts. The dress is handmade but have a lot seashells, a lot of pearls.”

Showing off skin with these looks is about female empowerment.

Debora Dossan: “Normally, the back is open because I love to show the open back, I think the woman’s so powerful. We need to show our curves.”

For G-Destin Collection, coming back to the FLL runway is about love.

Garry Destin: “I started with Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week from the beginning, which means I’m one of the oldest, senior.”

From accessories to complete outfits, designing and creating are his passion. And he’ll be showing off what he’s been manifesting so far.

Garry Destin: “I’m thinking about seven looks. What it is, is that these designs, they are so difficult. It’s gold velvet, it’s old gold velvet. White silk wool, very thin and with pearls. My theme – always, always voodoo. I love my culture and I want people to understand it.”

Runway shows are this Friday and Saturday and tickets are still available.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Fort Lauderdale Fashion Week

227 SW 2nd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Tickets



Euforja Collection

Website



G-Destin Collection

Website

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