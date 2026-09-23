Miami Spice is getting an extension through October and that means more time to dine like a VIP without the price tag. Let’s see what’s cooking at Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab.

Fine dining gets a little spicier. Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab in Brickell is serving up its signature experience at a Miami Spice price.

Mickey Gonzalez: “Truluck’s is a special occasion restaurant that is for every occasion. We are here in Miami. We specialize in sustainable seafood, but we also have premium steaks.”

Mickey Gonzalez: “So we have three different versions of our Miami Spice menu. We have our lunch version, which is for $40; then we have two versions that are for dinner, one is $65 and $95. The $95 is the newer version that was launched this year. It is a five-course vs. the $65, which is a three-course.”

Indulge your appetite with lobster bisque, miso-glazed sea bass, and handcrafted cocktails.

Mickey Gonzalez: “We’re going to be seeing most of our Miami spice dishes; we’re going to start with some appetizers and soup. Our famous crab cake appetizer, then a shrimp cocktail. Then we’re going to serve our tuna, and then we’re going to move on to what would be our New York Strip – which will be a prime New York Strip, which is on our $95 menu, and you also have a shrimp and scallop, which is fantastic.”

Feeling adventurous? Put your palate to the test with Truluck’s wine challenge. Name the wine and your glass is on the house.

Mickey Gonzalez: “We’re also going to be doing our secret sommelier wine challenge where guests get to guess what the red wine in the glass is. So, if they guess it, the glass of wine is on us.”

Then, it’s time to end on a sweet note. World-class carrot cake, key lime pie, and chocolate malt cake round out the finale.

This Miami spice experience at ‘Truluck’s’ lets you treat yourself without breaking the bank.

Guest “I think Miami Spice at Truluck’s you have to try 100 percent. The sea bass was one of our favorite dishes. They’re super high-profile flavors that everybody should try. You can also enjoy your meal with live music, and they have late-night happy hour, which, here in Brickell, is not typical.”

Miami Spice at Trulucks runs through October 31st.

FOR MORE INFO:

Truluck’s Ocean’s Finest Seafood and Crab

777 Brickell Avenue Miami, FL 33131

Miami Spice Dates: Aug. 1 through Oct. 31

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.