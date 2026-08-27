Get ready to shake things up. Tito Puente Jr. is keeping the party going and the family legacy alive, and he’s doing it with a show here in SoFlo—Tito’s telling Deco why these timeless tunes still pack a punch.

Get ready to move — Tito Puente Jr. and his orchestra are bringing the king of timbales music to South Florida.

“The Music of Tito Puente” is hitting the Performing Arts Center in Davie!

Tito Puente Jr.: “An exciting, spectacular show, tributing my late father, Tito Puente. Wow, it’s been 26 years since his passing, but we want to bring his music back here to South Florida with a spectacular show to bring energy, life — and the spirit of my father’s great arrangements.”

Expect mambo, salsa, and Latin jazz—rhythms that make sitting still a big challenge.

Tito Puente Jr.: “I hope they have a dance floor because the music of Tito Puente is built for dancing. We’re going to take you through the whole genre of Afro-Cuban music. Most of the songs are considered up-tempo tunes — like mambo, rumba, cha cha cha, and guaguancó.”

He’s keeping his father’s legacy moving while introducing a brand new generation to music that still gets people on their feet.

Tito Puente Jr.: “Go home, tell Alexa — play Tito Puente music! They’re very infectious tunes, where you sit, you clap your hands — and I engage the crowd too. It’s not only a spectacular performance that we are going to be giving with a full orchestra and some wonderful surprise guest artists, but we’re going to get an educational aspect of it too.”

So if your plans include a lot of dancing and a lot of smiling, this show should hit all the right notes, and Tito’s team agrees!

Tito’s Musical Director for the Show: “I hope that people just get infected with the music and that they dance. I think the people who know Puente music are going because they know what they’re going for. The people that don’t know the music, I hope that they discover something amazing.”

Tito Puente Jr. and his orchestra take the stage September 12th in Davie.

FOR MORE INFO:

Tito Puente Jr & His Orchestra: The Music of Tito Puente

Sat, Sep 12, 2026 – 7:30 PM

Rose & Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center Tickets

3051 Ray Ferrero Junior Boulevard , Davie, FL 33314

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