Changing up your same ol’ work day grind by mixing in pampering is now at your finger tips. A new co-working wellness lounge in Fort Lauderdale is ready and open. They’re all about answering emails, while inside a very un-office-like vibe. Let’s get to work with some perks!

Sometimes the best way to hustle is to chill!

At C’alma Wellness Lounge, they want remote bosses to know how good it feels to reset.

Alex Liddi: “I’m originally from Italy and we need breaks. The society tell us that we gotta go, go, go at the cost of our health. That’s not really what we want. It doesn’t matter if you have everything you want in the world but if you don’t have your health.”

Unlike “The Office,” this 954 spot has different options to stay awake and be productive, like taking a dip in their cold plunge.

Alex Liddi: “That’s better than coffee actually. That’s actually my routine in the morning: go to the sauna, and then go to the cold plunge for a couple of minutes. I’m a retired athlete and I used to use all these amenities to support my career. Bring your computer, whatever you use to work remotely and your bathing suit so you can use all these amenities.”

For a drier option, they have red light therapy.

Alex Liddi: “People love it because it’s a place where you can go answer emails while you’re taking care of yourself and get some red light. It has a lot of benefits for the skin, regulate your nervous system, we have walking pads.”

To get your steps in while stepping up at work. And they also have private pods.

Alex Liddi: “A place where you can go and take meetings, Zoom calls. Actually, people, they go straight from the pods, straight to the sauna, take a shower, go back in the pod.”

Becoming a member has networking perks.

Alex Liddi: “One of the things that we offer in our membership is to be able to sell your product or service here. They can use this space for no charge, meaning, ‘Hey Alex, I want to do an event. Let’s figure out the date.’ All the members have access to events, they go from wellness all the way to business.”

Business like their upcoming “Breathe and Chill” event.

Alex Liddi: “We’re trying to create a signature event and it’s called ‘Breathe and Chill,’ where we guide people into a breathwork meditation. What I tell everybody, this is not a place where you come once and you reset yourself — this is an everyday thing, it’s a lifestyle.”

Membership prices vary.

“Breathe and Chill” at C’alma starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 3.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

C’alma Wellness Lounge

710 NW 5th Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Website

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