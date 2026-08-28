Dogs are getting ready to strut their stuff this weekend, and it’s all for a great cause! Pups will be on the runway at Kiki on the River for a day of fashion, fur, fun and a little friendly competition, and part of the proceeds will help dogs in need!

Who let the dogs out? These pups are getting camera-ready with a little help from Barks & Bubbles in Midtown.

Vanessa Menkes: “This is the perfect place to come bring your dog to get groomed, to get their nails trimmed, to get their hair washed, and we also carry a variety of outfits so if you want to select an outfit for a fashion show, this is the perfect place.”

They’re prepping for Paws & Pose: The Fashion Paw-ty, a brunch and doggie runway show taking over Kiki on the River.

Caroline McDonald: “Paws & Pose: Fashion Paw-ty, I was inspired by International Dog Day. I believe Miami is very centered around their animals. We make them feel as family, and I think it was very creative to come up with an event that really just showcases the love for dogs.”

Yes, furreal!

Up to 25 pups will compete this Saturday.

Guest: “I am honestly so honored and excited to be able to participate in something with my little fur baby, see him in the spotlight and dress him up!”

But this paw-ty is about more than just fashion.

Twenty-five percent of every Paw-ty pass sold goes to a local dog rescue, helping dogs in need while they celebrate the ones in the spotlight.

Aren’t they just picture paw-fect?!

Caroline McDonald: “We’re having a portrait artist do personal portraits for everybody and their dogs, we’re having a photobooth that is gonna be absolutely amazing for picture moments. We’re having celebrity judges to select the final three contestants of the show. It’s gonna be amazing.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Paws & Pose: The Fashion Paw-ty at Kiki on the River

450 NW N River Dr., Miami, FL 33128

Saturday, Aug, 29, 2026 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.