People aren’t just going crazy about tickets to “The Odyssey.” They’re also losing their minds in excitement over one of the film’s popcorn buckets.

IMAX is offering a special concessions container in the shape of an actual IMAX camera.

“The Odyssey” is the first movie ever to be filmed entirely on cameras specifically made for the large screen format.

By the way, the popcorn bucket’s viewfinder lights up to reveal a scene from the movie.

It’s $50 and already sold out online.

No word on if it’s gonna be available in theaters.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.