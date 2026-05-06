Leave your sombreros at the door because this Cinco De Mayo just got a VIP upgrade. New Mexican food spot is bringing Mexico City vibes to South Florida. And it’s spicing up your fiesta with an upscale twist.

Customer: “It’s amazing, the water front view, the city view, the atmosphere. It’s been incredible.”

“The Mexican” is making a mark in the magic city with its authentic flavors.

Chef Santiago Hiriart: “Everything that we have is rooted in Mexican tradition. It’s Mexican food, it’s not fusion it’s not Tex-Mex. We started about four years ago in Dallas with the idea of bringing contemporary vision of what the Mexican culture, Mexican cuisine and Mexican hospitality is to the United States.”

Bringing the fine dining restaurant to Brickell Key just felt organic.

Santiago Hiriart: “It was a natural next step. Miami is city with a big Latin culture. It’s a very demanding dining crowd that are looking for the best experiences, the newest experiences so it’s where we wanted to showcase the upscale restaurant flair that The Mexican is about.”

From cocktails made from the very top shelf of tequilas to flavors unique to South Florida, it’s an elevated foodie spot.

Santiago Hiriart: “We have some appetizers that are specific here for Miami. We have a lobster ceviche.”

Santiago Hiriart: “A very big appetizer that we have is the lobster elote. It’s our version of street corn.”

Santiago Hiriart: “Main dishes we have a very interesting one, it’s the tuna tomahawk. So we buy the whole tuna loin bone in and we slice it to resemble a tomahawk steak.”

For red meat lovers, the cowboy ribeye cuts deep into your appetite.

And by the way, your sweet tooth won’t be left behind.

Santiago Hiriart: “We also have here, for Miami specifically, frozen corn mousse. The crumble that we serve it on is corn made with corn bread and toasted corn bread. So the concept of the dessert is corn in many textures and flavors.”

Customer 2: “My favorite has to be this elote. I mean it’s not really elote but order it you can go wrong. There’s some type of mousse. The service is immaculate. At the end of the day, this is the place you want to be in Miami.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

The Mexican

601 Brickell Key Dr #100

Miami, FL 33131

Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.