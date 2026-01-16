Dancers in grass skirts, tropical vibes and rum flowing nonstop. No, it’s not Lynn’s Wednesday night, it’s The MAI-KAI. Fort Lauderdale’s MAI-KAI is known for rum drinks, and now they’re really getting in the spirit. Our rum-soaked reporter Alex Miranda has the story.

The MAI-KAI, the iconic South Florida restaurant, now has its very own branded rum. This is not your grandpa’s Bacardi — this is strong, funky, flavorful rum that’s designed to wake up your taste buds. Deco went for an exclusive tasting.

The MAI-KAI Fort Lauderdale is a one-of-a-kind Polynesian party. Guests come from around the world for the drinks, the food and, of course, the amazing show.

Now, The MAI-KAI is getting into the rum game.

Kern Mattei: “For many, many years, we’ve always been in search of the best rum we can to feature in our drinks. During the Reconstruction, one of the ideas was, ‘Why don’t we create our own rum to try and replicate those rums we used in the past.'”

With that idea, Mai-Kai Rum No. 1 was born.

Light rum, this is not. We’re talking 100 proof with a big, bold flavor.

Robert Burr: “We haven’t seen this style of rum for 50 years. Mr. Bacardi wanted a clean, clear rum that had almost no flavor, that wouldn’t get in the way of fine cocktails. This was just the opposite, this was rich, bold, rustic rums that defined the flavor of a cocktail.

The new spirit will play a starring role in The MAI-KAI’s signature cocktails, including this bowl of tropical goodness: the Sidewinder’s Fang. Better call an Uber.

Guest: “It’s actually really good, not gonna lie!”

It’s a drink big enough for two. Or one.

Guest: “I think it’s a really good one to share, unless you really wanted to by yourself, you can. I feel like I could, but I wouldn’t recommend.”

If you want to create your own tiki paradise at home, try the Mai-Tai No. 1.

Corey Star: “We’re at the beautiful Bora Bora Bar and I’m gonna be making the Mai-Tai No 1. Secret spices, juices, elixirs inside of here. Not-so-secret here, this is the Mai-Kai Rum No. 1. One thing we do with a tiki cocktail is garnish. Mint’s very important here. Pineapple to munch on. There we are: Mai-Tai No. 1.”

Don’t go looking for this bottle at your local liquor store. Right now it’s only available at The MAI-KAI gift shop.

Sounds like the perfect excuse to take your taste buds on a tropical treasure hunt!

Kern Mattei: “When you come to The MAI-KAI to get the full experience, you can join us in the Molokai Bar, have a few cocktails, also make reservations for the dinner and a show. You can make a whole night out of it, almost like a mini vacay right here in Fort Lauderdale.”

The Mai-Kai Rum No. 1 sells for $70 per liter. Right now, it’s only available at the gift shop.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

MAI-KAI Restaurant and Polynesian Show

3599 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Website

