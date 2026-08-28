Miami Spice is going global, and the flavors are anything but subtle. Taste of Afrikin is bringing a serious lineup of African and Caribbean cuisine to North Miami.

One festival. Fifteen countries and enough flavor to make your Miami spice passport very busy.

Alfonso Brooks: “This is the annual Taste of Afrikin for Miami Spice, where we highlight the cuisine of global Africa.”

Think of it as dinner with a boarding pass but no baggage claim required.

Alfonso Brooks: “That’s like a whole culinary journey. Through food, because nothing brings people together like food.”

Pull up a chair for the “jollof wars”. It’s where chefs defend their country’s claim to the beloved rice dish.

Alfonso Brooks: “Chefs try to decide who created jollof and who is the reigning champion.”

Each country puts its own spin on it.

Alfonso Brooks: “The Nigerian version has a more smoky taste where they cook with long-grain rice, and Ghana has decided more of a basmati rice with a more tomato-flavored rice, so you see the rice is full center this year we have a whole rice journey.”

And between bites, there’s plenty to see and hear.

Alfonso Brooks: “You get a gateway to a complete sensory experience. You get to take in the art exhibition that we have. You get the entertainment.”

So don’t forget to bring your appetite, and let the flavors of Africa and the Caribbean do the talking.

Alfonso Brooks: “Come out and celebrate who you are, celebrate your culture and celebrate the melting pot that represents South Florida.”

Taste of Afrikin takes place at Maison Afrikin on Sunday, Sept. 6.

FOR MORE INFO:

Taste of AfriKin

Maison AfriKin, Downtown North Miami

1600 NE 126th St, North Miami, FL 33181

Sept. 6

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

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