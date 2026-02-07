Brickell is getting a ray of sunshine. There’s a new spot that’s helping the neighborhood get that golden-hour glow. Pucker up for Sunkissed Brickell. It’s a new spot with live music that’s giving guests a blast from Miami’s past.

Sunkissed isn’t just a name; it’s a total vibe. Located in the heart of Brickell, this new lounge is all about those epic Miami nights.

David Cedeño: “I designed it to look like that perfect Miami night when the sky is glowing orange and you know it’s going to be a good night. It’s meant to have that modern, minimalist design with that vintage charm of old-school Miami.”

The man with the plan is David Cedeño, and live music is his mission.

David Cedeño: “We have live music every night that we’re open, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 7 p.M. To 11 p.M. We kind of program different nights. So Wednesday is like a Latin night, Thursday we have a Frank Sinatra, kind of crooner vibe going on. Friday, Saturday is top 40 covers through the decades.”

They’re hitting all the right notes in the kitchen, with dishes like Shrimp Fra Diavolo and Lobster Toast.

David Cedeño: “The Lobster Toast, which is a classic twist on a lobster roll. Pan-fried with clarified butter. It’s got a nice crunch, nice decadent taste to it.”

The Sunkissed bar serves up a little liquid sunshine. The Royal Palm is a mix of mezcal, cucumber, and mint. “The Henry,” named after Henry Flagler, is a chocolatey riff on an old-fashioned.

Guest: “The food’s amazing, the drinks are amazing, the place is beautiful, the live band, it’s an awesome touch.”

Guest: “It reminds me of old school Miami. The orange decor, the coastal seafood, the drinks, really take me back.”

Dinner, drinks, and a live show? That’s a Miami triple threat.

David Cedeño: “I want people to walk in here and feel like they’re at home.”

We’re feeling the glow at Sunkissed.

