Summer and fashion are getting stitched together in Fort Lauderdale. Making their first appearance in the 954, Stitch Lab Summer Edition is sharing their love of fashion with OG and some new brands. From beachy chic to iconic shades, this event is ready to serve some retail therapy.

Stitch Lab Miami is making a splash!

Karina Rosendo: “Stitch Lab Summer Edition at Fort Lauderdale. And this year, we’re partnering with the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. This is the first time that we’re coming to Fort Lauderdale and we are so excited.”

With 25 fashion brands from Latin America, this three day pop-up is making its way up north, May 14 through 16.

Karina Rosendo: “Our summer edition is usually more fun. It has a little bit more color. And we bring a curation of brands that bring a lot of resort wear and swimwear.”

Like Sigal’s resort wear, who’s been with Stitch Lab for three years now.

Sigal Cohen: “It’s been the greatest experience. As a local designer, I’ve had so many opportunities come up through Stitch Lab. I hand paint every single print in my collection and tell stories through the fabrics.”

With a collection inspired by land and sea, the looks can mix and match.

Sigal Cohen: “It’s called ‘Tierra y Mar.’ It’s a mix of desert and ocean. You can grab a swimsuit and mix it with a skirt, and go out at night. Same thing with our dresses. And it’s all about that transition from going to the beach and then going out afterwards.”

What’s summer without these sweet sunglasses?

Yoanna Obregon: “Palmiers is a French cookie. It’s a pastry that you find in every bakery. I realized that upside down, it looked like sunglasses so that’s where our name came from.”

Local and new to the eye candy scene, their unisex shapes are all about completing the look.

Yoanna Obregon: “The two pieces that we launched with was the pilot and the driver. And then this year, we have two more pieces that we’re launching, so we’ve got the artist and the collector, which is a cat eye and, like, a John Lennon round.”

Their shades come in different warm filtered lenses, a foldable case with a game inside and one-of-a-kind frames.

Yoanna Obregon: “We’re using the same material straight out of Italy. We’ve got some of the best acetate. These little yellow spots that you see, it’s called windows so those windows are never in the same place twice. The idea that we got invited to be part of the summer pop-up and that we’re expanding and that Stitch Lab is expanding, like, it’s a dream come true.”

The pop-up costs zero dollars and starts at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Stitch Lab Summer Pop-up

W Hotel Beach Resort

401 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd

Website

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