Sometimes, nothing hits the spot like a good sandwich, but we’re not talking basic bologna or ham and cheese. Deco’s checking out a new spot in Coral Gables that’s bringing a taste of Japan to the 305.

The only thing standing between you and an authentic Japanese sando, is not hitting up “Stand” in Coral Gables.

This new cafe specializing in sandwiches and Tokyo-style toast is keeping it real.

Kenzie Motai, Stand founder: “It was inspired by the childhood cafes that we went to growing up.”

Fresh.

Kenzie Motai: “Here we bake all of our milk bread in house, so that is really the core of our menu here. We also have matchas that we import directly from farms in Japan.”

And delicious.

Alexis Tolentino: “I mean, fantastic. I’m like sweating eating it, it’s so good.”

From pizza toast to the classic egg salad sando, this place isn’t afraid to get bready with it.

Kenzie Motai: “Just like how in sushi, the rice is such an important component, having a great sando starts with having great bread, having something that’s extremely fluffy and pillowy, but still has structure to it.”

Some traditional sandwich options include chicken katsu and pork tonkatsu, with kewpie mayo and shaved cabbage.

And for something a little different.

Kenzie Motai: “The BLT is not something that’s super classic in Japan, but I love BLT, so we definitely wanted to see it on the menu.”

The toasts aren’t basic either. We’re talking funky flavors like eggs with a cheesy miso sauce and bacon, sweet corn and bechamel, and a sweet potato and honey spread.

Kenzie Motai: “We take a little bit of sugar and we brulee it on top.”

You need something special to wash the toast of the town down. That’s where their signature drink comes in. Strawberry, milk, matcha, and a marscapone cloud? Sign me up!

Alexis Tolentino: “I’ve always been a matcha girl, but I took a risk here and it was definitely one that was worth it. I think it just brings people together in a way that it’s still like an elevated experience but it’s casual enough that you can share with friends, be with friends, have a casual coffee, matcha and it’s great!”

Stand is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until they sell out, whichever comes first. They recommend showing up before 11 a.m. if you have your heart, and stomach, set on something specific.

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