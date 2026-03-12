Hollywood’s getting ready for its biggest event of the year. You don’t think we’re talking about the Oscars in Tinsel Town, do ya? No way. Our very own Hollywood is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick’s Day parade this Sunday. Even Kermit the Frog would agree — that’s a day when it’s easy being green.

Downtown Hollywood’s St. Patrick’s Day parade is set to pop. We went to Mickey Byrne’s Irish pub, the big day’s headquarters, to get pumped for the party.

Mark Rowe: “Well, it’s the major event we have every year in downtown Hollywood. It’s by far the biggest event we have. It brings everybody from all over the city together in one big group. It’s such a fun event.”

There’s gonna be a lot of marching at this mid-march event.

Mark Rowe: “It’ll be floats, marching bands. We got the [New York Police Department] Emerald Society marching band. We have the New Hampshire marching bands. We’ve got all the local marching bands.”

Pipers will be piping. Cloggers will be clogging. Drummers will be drumming. Everybody’s Irish on this day.

Mark Rowe: “Well 100% and we encourage that.”

The tastes and sounds of the Emerald Isle will be well-represented, that’s for sure.

Mark Rowe: “We’ll have food and drink outside. We’ll have vendors. We’ll have Irish music playing all day.”

Now, it’s said that everybody loves a parade. You know what they love just as much? Partying with their pals.

Mark Rowe: “Now the parade is probably the smallest part of the event because our Irish festival afterwards, that brings a totally different crowd, comes for that.”

That crowd includes music fans who enjoy hearing their songs live.

Mark Rowe: “And then following the parade, we have a huge line-up on the main stage, which will be on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and 19th Avenue.”

If you’re thinking of bringing the family — and why wouldn’t you — the little ones will be well taken care of.

Mark Rowe: “We’re gonna have the Emerald Isle area for the children. We’ve got lots of children’s entertainment.”

Consider this your official invitation to the parade.

Mark Rowe: “So if you like pipers. You like everything green. You like Irish food, you like Irish drink, come on down to downtown Hollywood Sunday, March 15th at twelve o’clock, and we’ll drown the shamrock together.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mickey Byrne’s Irish Pub & Restaurant

1921 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33020

Website

City of Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

Event Poster Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.