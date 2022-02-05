At Barton G’s, dinner is a feast for the senses. It tastes great, smells heavenly, and looks out of this world. Just when you thought they couldn’t be any more amazing, the restaurant is outdoing themselves. Deco made a reservation and ate our way through the menu.

Barton G on South Beach is known for serving show-stoppers.

Brianna Gibson, Barton G: “Barton G is special because of its overall experience. You really can’t get this at any other restaurant on the Beach, and it’s the overall environment. It’s exciting when you see the food come out.”

This hot spot is upping their game with new menu items. Old favorites like the popcorn shrimp are still around, but the newbies are even more over the top, and just as delicious.

Brianna Gibson: “Barton wanted to go bigger and bolder. He wanted to take everything up a notch, from the main entrees to desserts.”

We challenge you to start the night with one of the new drinks, like the Dougie Challenge.

Brianna Gibson: “What’s cool about that drink is the drink comes out with a boom box playing the Dougie challenge dance.”

Get your grub on! The Nashville Hot Turkey Thang will extinguish your hunger.

And, rub-a-dub-dub, one meal comes in a tub.

Brianna Gibson: “The Seafood Bubble Bath is served in a bubble bath. It comes with snow crab, sausage, corn, jumbo shrimp, and it comes with edible bubbles made from beer.”

The Reef Burger is surf and turf on a really cool bun.

Brianna Gibson: “It comes with Wagyu brisket, cheddar fondue and colossal shrimp on the burger. It’s a gold sesame bun.”

Save room for dessert!

Barton G’s Carnival Cart brings fair flavors table-side, and the Wrecking Ball will have you saying, move over Miley!

Brianna Gibson: “The Wrecking Ball is one of our most attention-grabbing desserts. The Wrecking Ball is a giant round cake. It’s served with a Versace sugar-coated plate. It is attached to a crane, and it’s going to make a splash, and the cake is going to open.”

Laura Garcia, diner: “It’s like the perfect balance. It’s not too sweet, it’s velvety. It’s like the perfect red velvet cake.”

The food tastes as good as it looks. We don’t know how they come up with these ideas, but we’re here for ’em.

Laura Garcia: “I think the new menu items are incredibly creative, and they’re really amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Barton G The Restaurant

427 West Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-672-8881

bartong.com/restaurants/miami-beach

