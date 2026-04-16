A local chef is turning up the heat in the kitchen, taking her talents straight to primetime. We’re talking Fox’s “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet,” where the pressure is really on.

Julia Cili on “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet”: “I’m Julia. I’m from Miami and I made you guys the ‘Holy Cannoli Trinity.’ And it’s tiramisu, pistachio and then a classic cannoli.”

Meet Julia, a Miami native stepping into one of the toughest kitchens on reality TV.

But it’s no sweat for her; the home cook told Deco the moment felt like a rite of passage.

Julia Cili: “It was so surreal getting the email from MasterChef. My grandmother was actually on it 10 years ago, so I’m truly just following in her footsteps, carrying that legacy. So being able to do it myself, I just felt extremely blessed and really excited to be honest.”

Julia is hoping to make Miami and her grandmother proud.

You can catch her on the season premiere of “MasterChef: Global Gauntlet” Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on Fox.

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