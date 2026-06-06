Some people go out for coffee, others go out for champagne. But at a Miami Lakes spot, you can get both while walking out with a fresh blowout.

Get ready to bend and snap! A good hair day is always in style, and at Nani Blow Dry Bar in Miami Lakes, that’s the main event.

Jessy Martino: “I just love to give an experience, this is why I created this. I always looked for a blow-dry that offered me that experience. So I created it. From the minute you walk in, you feel welcome!”

This beauty hotspot focuses on professional and beautiful blowouts with a side of pampering.

Jessy Martino: “So presentations are a big deal for me. So I also try to give you your drink in a little tray, with a flower, cookies, just to make it as aesthetic as possible for my clients.”

While stylists work their magic, guests can sip on cafecito, cappuccinos, or even a glass of champagne with a side of cookies!

The salon leans into the glam life with decor, luxury touches and scalp massages.

Jessy Martino: “You can ask for a scalp massage, that’s one of our signatures here. Our clients love getting a scalp massage, those best ten minutes relaxing that you can get. It has a scrub that they love and we have little tools that they enjoy as well.”

So whether you’re getting ready for a big night or just want to brush up on a little self-care, Nani Blow Dry Bar proves there’s way more than just getting your hair done!

FOR MORE INFO:

Nani Blow Dry Bar

15522 NW 77 Ct, Miami Lakes, FL

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