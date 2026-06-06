Some people go out for coffee, others go out for champagne. But at a Miami Lakes spot, you can get both while walking out with a fresh blowout.

Get ready to bend and snap! A good hair day is always in style, and at Nani Blow Dry Bar in Miami Lakes, that’s the main event.

Jessy Martino: “I just love to give an experience, this is why I created this. I always looked for a blow-dry that offered me that experience. So I created it. From the minute you walk in, you feel welcome!”

This beauty hotspot focuses on professional and beautiful blowouts with a side of pampering.

Jessy Martino: “So presentations are a big deal for me. So I also try to give you your drink in a little tray, with a flower, cookies, just to make it as aesthetic as possible for my clients.”

While stylists work their magic, guests can sip on cafecito, cappuccinos, or even a glass of champagne with a side of cookies!

The salon leans into the glam life with decor, luxury touches and scalp massages.

Jessy Martino: “You can ask for a scalp massage, that’s one of our signatures here. Our clients love getting a scalp massage, those best ten minutes relaxing that you can get. It has a scrub that they love and we have little tools that they enjoy as well.”

So whether you’re getting ready for a big night or just want to brush up on a little self-care, Nani Blow Dry Bar proves there’s way more than just getting your hair done!

FOR MORE INFO:
Nani Blow Dry Bar
15522 NW 77 Ct, Miami Lakes, FL
Website

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox