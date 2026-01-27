For most people, January is all about that “new year, new me” mindset. But Josh Groban isn’t most people. So for him, it’s more like “new year, new music and new tour!” Josh is giving Deco the deets on everything he’s got in the works, which includes a stop, right here in SoFlo.

Two legendary voices. One unforgettable evening!

Josh Groban is hitting the road, and he’s bringing Jennifer Hudson along for the ride!

Josh Groban: “I could not be more excited. I’m so thrilled. This is gonna be so much fun for both of us.”

Josh and Jennifer sharing the stage? That’s music to our ears and his!

Josh Groban: “It’s been a while since I’ve been on a tour, so to be able to see my fans again in person and to have so many new songs to sing, and to be able to do it, like you said, with the genius that is Jennifer Hudson, we’re gonna have a blast.”

When it came to picking a tour partner, Josh tells Deco there was never another option.

Josh Groban: “She was my first and only ask for this tour, and the fact that she made time with her talk show and everything to come out and join us. We’re gonna do our solo sets, of course, and then we’re gonna have duets that will hopefully blow the roof off.”

Maybe some music theater moments? After all, they both know a thing or two about musicals.

Josh Groban: “I need to somehow convince Jennifer to do a show tune with me. I feel like we need to. One of our duets definitely has to be from that realm, and then we can slowly convince her to do some Broadway as well.”

The tour isn’t the only thing Josh is looking forward to. He’s also got a new album dropping soon!

Josh Groban: “I thought it was finally time, 25 years in, to do my love letter to film music. So these are some of the great film songs of all time, big orchestrations, very special guests. It’s something that’s gonna be very, very special. That’s coming out before this tour.”

Right on time for his stop in the 954 in June.

Josh Groban: “It’s great for the voice. The humidity is great for the hair, great for the voice. You know, we’re gonna be feeling it.”

We’re gonna have to agree to disagree on the hair part.

Josh Groban: “Definitely a curl starts to form on this mop top.”

You can catch Josh and Jennifer at the Seminole Hard Rock & Casino in Hollywood on June 20.

FOR MORE INFO:

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson tour

Hard Rock Live – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

1 Seminole Way, 33314, Hollywood, FL

Tickets

