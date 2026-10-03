Let’s just cut to the chase: we’d do anything for our dogs. Pooch parents won’t hesitate to shower their fur babies with gifts and goodies. Now there’s a new, healthy way to spoil your pet. And it really takes the cake.

Forget the kibble. Your dog will chow down like a champ, thanks to Doggie Bakery Miami.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “A luxury dog bakery that encompasses everything from nutritional aspects to complete parties.”

Every party needs a cake, right? Right!

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “We do dog cakes, we celebrate anything from ‘gotcha days,’ when you first adopt a dog, to birthdays. We also do gender reveals for the humans.”

Your canine is heavily involved in that situation.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “They order their dog cake, someone sends me the reveal, the gender, the dog opens the cake up and the person knows what they’re having.”

What your furry friend is having is probably healthier than the stuff you’ve been eating.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “Our creations are veterinary-backed, so nutritional aspects, making sure that all the ingredients have some sort of benefit for the dog, no junk, nothing artificial, no fillers.”

That’s the rule, and it applies to everything that comes out of the bakery.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “Everything from the actual cake to the colors, there’s nothing included in there; no sugar, no salt, nothing that’s gonna harm the dog.”

This is an opportunity for owners to get together and show some love for their pets.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “We do events where you can come decorate your dog’s cake, you come to our location, so we provide everything and it’s a really good experience for your dog to come out. You guys get to meet a lot of dog parents and have a good time.”

You didn’t hear this from us, because we don’t want to start any trouble in dog town. But you could cut yourself a piece of cake, just to check it out.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “If you were into a diet and you wanted to make sure you didn’t break it, you could go ahead and eat ours ’cause it is human-grade. Everything we use is human-grade ingredients; it’s just not gonna be as tasty as what you expect at a birthday party.”

Fido’s got more to choose from than just a tasty cake. This is treat time!

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “We have the blueberry oatmeal flavor, and then we have the peanut butter pumpkin flavor, so the cake will be more of an apple pumpkin.”

As a dog daddy or a mutt mama, you’ve got a certain responsibility in all of this.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “We do ask for any allergies in case they have any, so if they do tell us that, usually we’re pretty good because we don’t use protein other than peanut butter, so in case they do have some sort of allergy, they let me know.”

Hanging out with your dog is the definition of quality time.

Doggie Bakery Miami can help you turn every day into a party.

Dr. Stacy McFarlane: “I think it’s a great memory you can share with your dog; I think dogs don’t live long enough, they are man’s best friend so why not give them the best you can?”

Doggie Bakery Miami doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar location, so it’s best to check out their website for upcoming events and food orders.

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