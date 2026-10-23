Halloween is just over a week away! And if you don’t have a costume yet and like to shop local and shop quality, Miami Twice, on Southwest 40th Street and 72nd Avenue, is a one-stop shop to look sexy.

Your Halloween headquarters for unique, high quality, adults-only costumes is local institution Miami Twice, where trying them on is twice the fun.

Mary Kyle Holle: “We mostly do women’s. It’s just the fit and the quality is right. We opened when Miami Vice opened. We opened probably right around the time Deco Drive became a thing. It needs to be quality and it needs to be sexy for the women.”

Alex: “And the men!”

Mary Kyle Holle: “And the men.”

Alex: “Excuse me, Mary.”

Alex: “What is flying off the shelves in 2026?”

Lisbey Garcia: “Okay Alex, so this year, what’s been super popular? We’ve got pirates, vampires, we’ve got steampunk.”

Alex: “What looked better?”

Lisbey Garcia: “They’re very natural on you. I like it.”

Alex: “There’s something about having longer hair.”

Lisbey Garcia: “It feels so diva, you know? I get it.”

Speaking of diva.

Mary Kyle Holle: “She comes with a jacket and these boy shorts. And she comes with a tie, and she comes with a whip. And she’s $99.”

Lisbey Garcia: “Alright Alex, let’s lock back in.”

Alex: “I have history with the Tin Man.”

Lisbey Garcia: “No way. What do you mean?”

Alex: “I performed in a middle school production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.'”

Alex: “And we’re back.”

Lisbey Garcia: “So we’ve got Halle Berry ‘Catwoman’ or ‘Matrix.'”

Alex: “Or dominatrix.”

Lisbey Garcia: “I like that. That’s a good point.”

Alex: “And you’re holding?”

Lisbey Garcia: “The icon.”

Alex: “Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.”

And for Disney adults, this is your Magic Kingdom.

Alex: “What reading have you been doing lately?”

Lisbey Garcia: “Well, lately I’ve been doing a lot of clinical reading and psychology for my master’s program.”

Alex: “Wonderful. Any costumes you’d like to tell me about?”

Lisbey Garcia: “A thousand percent. We have Jasmine, we have Tinkerbell, and of course, Belle and her beast.”

Alex: “What did you call me?”

Miami Twice has you covered from head to toe through Halloween day.

Mary Kyle Holle: “We have great pieces. We have great accessories, from peacock to beautiful giant wings to tiaras to jewelry.”

There are more options for women, like Mary said, but they do sell men’s costumes and accessories too.

Parking on 40th Street is limited, but there is more behind the building.

Outside of Halloween, they also sell designer bags, shoes and accessories.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami Twice

6562 SW 40th St

Miami, FL 33155

Website

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