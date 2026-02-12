You know, art, of course, means different things to different people. It could be a painting and a museum, it could be a work of architecture, or it could be your name. That could be art. It could even be the mix of cool, cutting-edge technology and creativity at Ignite Broward. Deco’s artistic director Alex Miranda breaks it all down for us.

Girls, art can be mad too. We are at MAD Arts in Dania Beach, one of several locations in Broward. It is something you definitely want to see. Right now. I’m in my favorite installation here at MAD Arts. It’s called VJYourself! And look, there’s like a hundred of me, and you feel like you’re in your own music video. How do you like it?

Rod Serling (in The Twilight Zone): “You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension. A dimension of sound, a dimension of sight. A dimension of mind.”

Yep, that sounds about right!

Ignite Broward is back and ready to dazzle you again.

Phillip Dunlap: “So Ignite Broward is a county signature event. It is Broward County’s Art and Light Festival that we started five years ago.”

Ignite offers up work that’s at the intersection of art and technology.

Phillip Dunlap: “It helps to break down myths and barriers that I think some folks have about approaching museums or art in general.”

There is must-see stuff going on at MAD Arts in Dania Beach, Young Circle in Hollywood, Reverend Samuel Delaveau Memorial Park in Fort Lauderdale, and, surprisingly, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Phillip Dunlap: “Across all the locations of Ignite, you can expect to see a variety of different types of art.”

Variety, indeed! There are plenty of installations that will fire up your imagination. But don’t worry, not everything is so serious.

Phillip Dunlap: “But you have art that’s interactive, that’s meant to be fun, that maybe isn’t meant to provoke some sort of emotional or visceral response that is there for the pure joy and the pure fun of it.”

One of the biggest surprises this year is physical and funky.

Phillip Dunlap: “So we thought, how great would it be to incorporate breakdance as an art form into Ignite, and we’re featuring a breakdance battle with our great friends from Break MIA.”

The battle’s called undefeated. The moves are mind-blowing, and the stakes are high.

Sergio Garcia AKA Zeku: “You can expect a lot of passion, a lot of hunger, and a lot of ambition coming from these dancers who are traveling once again from all across the globe for a chance to be crowned champion of the undefeated battle.”

Ignite Broward never ceases to amaze. The next move is up to you.

Phillip Dunlap: “If you’re watching this, there’s no excuse to not come and enjoy the art at Ignite Broward.”

And you can check this all out for free, from the 13th through the 22nd.

Ignite Broward. We love this event. Head out to MAD Arts and take a look at these other installations. This is wayfarer. Ladies. Do not walk in here after you’ve taken too much NyQuil, but this is also one of my favorites. A little bit trippy, very artistic and certainly very futuristic.

Ignite Broward 2026

Several Locations

Website

