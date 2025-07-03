Fourth of July is right around the corner, and you know what that means: It’s party time, people! But if you don’t wanna wait until Friday to light up the skies, Deco’s checking out one spot that’s starting the celebration on Thursday.

Katy Perry (singing): “Make ’em go oh, oh, oh as you shoot across the sky-y-y-y.”

Katy Perry definitely gets it.

Miley Cyrus (singing): “Yeah, it’s a party in the USA.”

So does Miley Cyrus, but you don’t have to wait ’til the Fourth of July to celebrate the red, white and blue!

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is getting the Independence Day party started early by throwing the ultimate SoFlo bash on Thursday!

Adam MacDonald: “We really wanted to showcase what Independence Day is really all about, mixed in with our 25th anniversary because, you know, for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, being here at Coconut Creek for 25 years is a huge milestone.”

And there’s no better way to celebrate than with food, fun, fireworks and a state-of-the-art drone show featuring patriotic projections.

Adam MacDonald: “This is the ultimate show in this area. We’re gonna have entertainment throughout the entire property. We’ve got an event center which is gonna have live music. We’ve got a drone show at 10 p.m., followed by an amazing fireworks display. It’s a massive party. I think we’re gonna have up to 5,000 people here that day.”

Sounds like the perfect way to get your holiday weekend started off right.

Adam MacDonald: “We’re gonna have a little bit of something for everyone. We’re gonna have a kids area. It is for all ages. It is open to the public. It is free. They’re gonna have a blast. Can’t wait.”

You heard that right. General admission is free. But if you want the best views for the drone and fireworks show, premium tickets are available online.

FOR MORE INFO:

Independence Celebration

July 3, 2025

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

5550 NW 40th St.

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Event Details



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.