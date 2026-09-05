What do you get when you mix a spy mission, a cold war, and Ryan Reynolds? A movie! Add Kenneth Branagh to the equation and now you’ve got “Mayday.” Take a look at the new action comedy that’s now on Apple TV+.

We all have bad days at work, but this one takes the cake.

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh team up in the buddy comedy, “Mayday.”

The story takes us back to the Cold War, when a Navy pilot gets sent into Russian territory on a secret mission, but instead crashes behind enemy lines.

Ryan Reynolds: “You have a character that I play, Troy, who is basically a very, very accomplished fighter pilot; he’s a guy that is lethal at his job but he’s absolutely incompetent – in every way, on the ground.”

Ryan plays Lieutenant Troy Kelly, who must turn to an ex-KGB agent for help, the last person he expects to trust.

Kenneth Branagh: “He’s a character who is permanently based in a cabin in the woods, in the most extreme and remote part of Russia who, when he encounters Troy, this extraordinary fighter pilot, who in distress has been marooned near this famous cabin, we discover to be a life long devotee of the movie, ‘Top Gun.'”

This film is all about teamwork.

Fortunately, that chemistry extends off-camera as the cast genuinely loved working together.

Ryan Reynolds: “Kenneth has not only brought me the same kinda joy day in and day out, but he’s kind of a teacher, you know, to work with somebody like that and just learn from them every single moment — it grounds you in this idea like, ‘Wow, I am really lucky to do this job.'”

And if you’ve ever wondered what it would sound like if Ryan and Kenneth flew a plane together, you’re about to find out.

With espionage, explosions and a little bromance, “Mayday” puts a comedic spin on the spy game.

Kenneth Branagh: “I think people like to see stories where individuals can overcome their own fears. It can be really illuminating and fun, and just to be surprised is to renew a sense of hope!”

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