If you’ve ever lost your kid in a big crowd, then you can relate to this movie, and if you’ve lost them during Rolling Loud in Miami, then this flick is definitely about you.

Stars Owen Wilson and Matt Rife spilled the inside scoop on this wild story. So turn it up and let’s get loud.

SoFlo is very familiar with the hip-hop festival because “Rolling Loud: The Movie” was filmed in the 3-0-5 during the 10th anniversary of the music festival.

The funny flick follows a father-son trip to their first concert together. But cool dad, played by Owen Wilson, loses his teenager, and then chaos starts when he goes looking for him.

Owen Wilson, actor: “For me, never having been to Rolling Loud and not knowing, you know, a great deal about it, that was kind of invaluable because you could understand the stakes. You could understand how it would be scary to lose your kid at Rolling Loud.”

Comedian Matt Rife is Owen’s co-worker in the film and joins the one-man search party for his kid.

For Matt, filming in the midst of the wild party was mind-blowing.

Matt Rife, actor: “I’m very happy that I got a chance to experience it. I might, I might not have ever found myself at a Rolling Loud prior to this experience, but now, I mean, I, I could see myself going back.”

Matt Rife, actor: “We were kinda like in the middle of the audience, which was crazy cause there’s like mosh pits happening all over the crowds at any given moment, and we’re literally filming guerrilla style some of these scenes. So it was a little difficult and a lot different than what I do on weekends.”

Rapper Travis Scott makes a cameo as himself, and Owen is an instant fan.

Owen Wilson: “It was an out-of-body experience, and of course I’m kinda nervous, you know, Travis Scott put his hand around me, and kind of settled me a bit.”

From one bad decision to an unforgettable night, the movie is turning mayhem into memories.

Owen Wilson: “I think you want your phone to have adventures. This is an adventure.”

Rolling Loud: The Movie is out in theaters now. But it’s loud enough to be heard outside of theaters, too!

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