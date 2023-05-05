If you think being a mom is easy, think again. The struggle is real … so, of course, if you got a job and some money, you want Mama to feel extra special on Mother’s Day. Rock Spa at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has a treat built for the queen of the house.

Any mom can have a bad day, but you can turn that frown upside down with a “Mom and Me” special for Mother’s Day.

Kadir MarreroIf, General Manager: “You really want to treat Mom? Bring her to the Guitar.”

Sophia Macmurdo, daughter: “I took her here because she’s the most amazing mom, and she deserves everything and more.”

They’re gonna pamper you inside this 42,000-square-foot paradise.

Kadir MarreroIf: “For Mother’s Day, we have ‘Mom and Me.’ It’s a combination of a 50-minute customized massage. The second part of the service is a customized facial.”

Releasing tension as soon as you walk in, that’s the goal.

Kadir MarreroIf: “When you arrive at Rock Spa, the front desk will greet you and offer you a drink. After that, the therapist will come out and pick you up at the relaxation room and take you to the atrium.”

The open atrium with a Guitar view is an experience all on its own.

Kadir MarreroIf: “There’s nothing in South Florida that compares to this. You can enjoy the space and relax the rest of the day.”

And you can treat her for a swim as well as an add-on, because you know she deserves it.

Kadir MarreroIf: “They can take advantage of all the amenities that the hotel has to offer. We have the Bora Bora cabanas. Very unique.”

Evette Royer, mother: “We enjoyed some pineapple drinks and some fruit cocktails, and it was just delicious. We were lounging by the pool. It was a beautiful day.”

FOR MORE INFO:
Rock Spa & Salon (in Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood)
1 Seminole Way
Hollywood, FL 33314
954-797-5888
seminolehardrockhollywood

