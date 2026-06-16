Songwriting is a magical process. You wait for inspiration to hit — and when it does, you milk it for all it’s worth. Deco’s Alex Miranda is singing the praises of an up-and-coming artist whose talent for a tune sets him apart from the crowd.

Some people are just born to write songs. At Miami’s Circle Studios, we caught up with an inspired local musician who talked about growing as a songwriter — and the importance of wearing bow-ties.

Twenty-year-old Vince Montage may be young, but he’s been a musician for a long time.

Vince Montage: “So I started recording songs at 13. Before that, I played a lot of different sports, and then when I got to that age, I started getting interested in doing features with other artists, but I never made a song before.”

He was just a kid, working off instinct.

Vince Montage: “I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just kinda started putting stuff in my notes, singing a little bit, just trying things out, and it kinda took off from there.”

Now that he’s grown up, his way of working has changed.

Vince Montage: “To me, music is always about feeling, so I start with the melody first, then once I have a kind of skeleton of the song, then I’ll go in and write words and stuff.”

Vince does all of his writing at the piano. The songs basically come fully developed to him.

Vince Montage: “I think once I have the first idea, I can kinda see the whole song already done, like all the arrangement, everything.”

He calls his style heartbreak pop.

The Miami resident thinks there’s plenty of room for his sound in the local music scene.

Vince Montage: “Miami is such a populated place. Every style has its place in the culture.”

Vince is looking forward to getting up off his piano bench and hitting the stage.

Vince Montage: “I took some time off to kinda define my sound, but now that I’m back dropping and stuff, I want to get back into performing.”

There was only one more question to ask the talented young man. Why the bow tie?

Vince Montage: “If you’re gonna walk around with a bow tie, you gotta have a lot of confidence. I’m free to express myself however I want in the way that I want.”

Vince compares wearing a bow-tie to a superhero wearing a costume. Once he puts it on, it’s like Clark Kent becoming Superman.

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