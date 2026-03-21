Flashy cars are nothing new for Rick Ross. But now, he’s stepping out of the driver’s seat and into the detailing game. The rapper-turned-boss is rolling out his own car care line and he’s telling Deco all about it.

We all know Rick Ross loves his luxury cars. Now, he’s turning that love into a full-on business move.

Rick Ross: “When it comes to your automobile and you love your autos like Ricky Rozay do, you got to go one way and one way only, Slippery Soap.”

The biggest boss just dropped his new car detailing line Slippery Soap — a joint business venture with former pro baller Jeremy Lewis.

Rick Ross: “Slippery Soap came together as just a collaboration, which was, of course, originated by my brother Jeremy Lewis right here. He began taking care of my whips and once he began to focus on that, I understood his vision.”

The collection includes six different cleaning products, all designed to keep your whip looking pristine.

Rick Ross: “You know South Florida, we run the car game; it ain’t no secret about that. So it just all goes hand-in-hand so if you love cars, you a real enthusiast, Slippery Soap is for you.”

This isn’t just a celebrity stamp. Ross has been personally promoting the line, popping up at auto stores and meeting fans face-to-face.

Chris Valdez: “I was there six in the morning trying to get some Slippery Soap, and waiting for him, for the biggest boss, because my birthday is this Saturday and it’s truly a blessing to meet him.”

If you want to see that shine up close, then you have to check the rapper’s fifth annual car and bike show located at his home in Atlanta.

He told Deco what to expect.

Rick Ross: “Aw man, the best whips. You know what I mean? Big key holders. It’s just all about being creative. Last year, we had a few people from different countries come out, of course from different states, and all over the U.S., but it done went global a little bit!”

You can buy Slippery Soap at AutoZones nationwide.

And if you want to see more of Rick Ross, he’s performing at Club E11EVEN Saturday, March 21.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Club E11EVEN

29 NE 11th St, Miami FL, 33132

To buy tickets, click here.

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