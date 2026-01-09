At the Loews Miami Beach, it’s all about finding the best ways to reset and recharge. From simple escapes to total indulgence, it’s your guide to feeling good again. The hotel’s Sea Spa has the best treatment to kick off the New Year.

New Year, same stress — just better excuses to escape it.

Sea Spa at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel is where relaxation starts the second you walk in.

Linda Villafane: “The holidays are really fun and really festive, but they’re also very draining. So at Loews Miami Beach, our Sea Spa is a wonderful place to come and rejuvenate, recharge and really pamper yourself.”

This isn’t a quick facial and go; it’s a full reset from head to toe.

One of the standouts is a deep sea four layer facial. It uses layers of ocean-based ingredients to clean, smooth and calm your skin.

Linda Villafane: “This luxurious facial is layer upon layer of marine plants, sustainably harvested off the coast of Maine. It is invigorating, it is firming, it is detoxifying, it promotes cell rejuvenation. All things that are very important to kick off the year and feel well and to feel like you’re ready to conquer the New Year!”

Then comes a spicy sunset sugar scrub that warms, exfoliates and finishes with a massage you didn’t even know you needed.

Linda Villafane: “To amplify your day of pampering, we recommend the spicy sunset sugar scrub. This is a pure sugar scrub, using real sugar infused with vanilla, wild orange, lemon and ginger. What this treatment does for you is it exfoliates, it firms, it deeply cleanses your skin, it is a 90 minute service that is also followed by a 30 minute body massage.”

Guest: “I feel very relaxed, also rejuvenated. And I think it’s a great place to come for the New Year.”

And if you really want to commit to the reset, staying on property turns a spa day into a full staycation.

Linda Villafane: “We here at Loews Miami Beach invite you to enjoy your day at Sea Spa, enjoy our oceanfront pool, and then check in to our newly renovated, redesigned guest rooms. We just completed a $55 million guest room redesign, all of our rooms are coastal-inspired.”

Sea Spa is proof that the best way to start the year is by doing absolutely nothing.

Linda Villafane: “It really is the ultimate way to kick off the New Year. We’re right on the ocean, it’s perfect, beautiful weather!”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To book a reservation, click here.

