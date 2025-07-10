Dig out your shoulder pads, leg warmers, chunky jewelry and fingerless gloves and head to the Broward Center. They’re ready to take you down memory lane with “Summer Rewind” with great music from Taylor Dayne and Lisa Lisa. So, grab your dancing shoes, painkillers and get ready to boogie all night.

Feel that hot air? It’s not just the summer heat. It’s a blast from the past thanks to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

Keith Hinson: “We have a summer of fun, we have a summer of nostalgia. We’re going to take a trip back to the ’80s and to the ’90s.”

That trip is called “Summer Rewind.”

Keith Hinson: “We are just really looking to bring in the type of entertainment that touches everything from comedy to Broadway to concerts.”

The concert portion is on lock. Lisa Lisa and Taylor Dayne are bringing their iconic ’80s and ’90s music to the stage. Get ready to breakdance and cabbage patch.

Keith Hinson: “Having them performing the same night, it’s just going to be, it’s just a wonderful, perfect storm of a concert.”

Taylor told Deco she can’t wait to stir up some memories with one of her biggest hits.

Taylor Dayne: “‘Tell it to My Heart’ because it just, it so epitomizes a time, you know, and it just. it still holds up.”

Plus, she’s got mad love for SoFlo.

Taylor Dayne: “And my parents are in Delray [Beach] and I get the opportunity to spend quality time with them.”

But, that’s not the only reason she loves coming here.

Performing her songs means she brings in the nostalgia.

Taylor Dayne: “It was great music, it was great pop music, there’s also that connection where everybody started watching videos and MTV and there was this real connection then with artists.”

Lisa Lisa agrees with Taylor. She said the ’80s and ’90s were something special.

Lisa Lisa: “Audiences are missing the time of, you know, authentic music, original music, the time of the live band, you know and it takes you back to feeling like you’re in it with the artist. We sang about our life and I think everybody, all the audience, can relate to that.”

While the singer loves celebrating the past with her music, she’s all about the future as well.

Lisa Lisa: “I redid ‘All Cried Out’ in a salsa version in Spanish, yeah, so it’s very up. We have new music coming out; I’m doing reggaeton and a lot of other things.”

Whether she performs old classics or new hits, Lisa Lisa is making one promise.

Lisa Lisa: “It’s going to be amazing. Please come down and enjoy the show because we’re gonna take you there.”

Not that we’re telling you what to do, but don’t just take her word for it, go see for yourself.

You can catch the pop icons on Saturday, Aug. 2.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 SW 5th Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

To learn more about buying tickets, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.