Pickleball may be all the rage in your neighborhood, but if you want a change of scenery, float on over to Fort Lauderdale’s Pier 66. That’s where Alex Miranda is LIVE and on a pickleball court, Alex?

Hey girls! The one way to make anything better, as you know, is to put it on the water. That’s exactly what the iconic Pier 66 is doing with pickleball.

Pier 66 in Fort Lauderdale hasn’t just raised the bar; it’s floating it.

Alex Miranda: “For those of us who had not been to Pier 66 since this incredible redevelopment, tell me what kind of an oasis we’re standing in the center of right now?”

Kevin Ives, Hotel Manager: “Yeah, well, first off, if you haven’t been here, this is 32 acres of a giant playground. There’s 12 restaurants and bars on this property. Luxury spa just kind of goes on and on. And that’s not even including the marina.”

Where you can now play pickleball on a giant floating court right over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Alex Miranda: “There are many places to play pickleball in South Florida at this point, but that’s, I’d say, one of the most unique.”

Kevin Ives, Hotel Manager: “We knew that we were going to be attracting a lot of families and local guests, so we wanted to give them something else to do on property.”

Guest: “You’re literally on the water playing. Like, what? That’s so fun, but I will say that I really just want to bounce.”

Alex Miranda: “What does that feel like when you’re out on that court?”

Kevin Ives, Hotel Manager: “A little bouncy.”

Guest: “That is so much fun. It’s almost like an adult bounce house.”

Matt: “You kind of got to catch your balance a little bit, and you feel the water beneath you. It’s really cool. The part that I really love is I like to run around and try to make plays. So if I know I got to dive for something, I got a wall catching me.”

Hour-long rentals are $60 for up to four players, with paddles, balls, chilled towels, and bottled water included.

Matt: “Beauty of pickleball is the barrier to entry is very low. You could have someone like me who’s 27 or someone in elementary school play with someone who’s 80 years old.”

Alex Miranda: “I mean, I’m not, but are you guys good at pickleball?”

Guest: “Horrible. Horrible.”

Guest: “So this is actually perfect for me because I’ll be having a good time doing it.”

Kevin Ives, Hotel Manager: “It’s about having fun. It’s kind of the love child of tennis, badminton, and ping pong all on a court.”

Alex Miranda: “There’s another competition. Who has the better sort of winning dance, and who do you think takes that cake?”

Matt: “I might have to give that one to Alec.”

Alex Miranda: “We’re showing alpha-dog energy.”

Alec: “Exactly. I got that dog in me.”

Matt: “I like when he celebrates because that’s added, you know, fuel to the fire for me, but ends up being to his detriment at the end of the day.”

Alec: “That’s a winner right there. He usually beats me, I’ll be honest. But we have good games, you know, it’s competitive.”

It can be.

Guest: “We’re gonna lock in, and she’s not gonna know what hit her.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you planning on hitting her?”

Guest: “Okay, with the ball.”

Oh, and the views ain’t bad either.

Matt: “It might get a little distracting at times, you know, looking at a boat going by or one of these beautiful buildings. But, you know, this is why you live in Florida, to be able to do things like this.”

Kevin Ives, Hotel Manager: “You’ve got this almost little cabana lounge set up out front. People are drinking, you know, champagne and Aperol spritzes and watching their friends play.”

Guest: “We’re definitely going to be coming back and bringing all of our friends. This is so much fun. Or a double date.”

You can make a reservation by clicking here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pier 66

2301 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316

Website

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