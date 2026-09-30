Chocolate, is there a sweeter word in the English language? I think so. You buy it, you eat it. But what if you had the chance to create it? There’s a place in Broward turning chocolate lovers into chocolate makers, and there’s a lot to be said for their lattes.

Calah Lane (as Noodle): “What are you doing?”

Timothée Chalamet (as Willy Wonka): “I’m making chocolate, of course. How do you like it? Dark, white, nutty, absolutely insane?”

That’s how things go at PiC Chocolate Café in Pompano Beach. It’s a world of pure imagination, where whatever kind of chocolate creation you come up with is made right in front of you.

Patti Cortez: “It’s a place where you go back in time and experience the best part of your life, which is when you were young, so when people come here, I want them to become like kids again.”

They can make anything your sweet tooth desires. Better yet, you get the chance to design your own dream dessert.

Patti Cortez: “You can even have more fun and actually pour chocolate at the table in a mold and not only put in your favorite toppings, but afterward you can paint your molds with any kind of color.”

As a novice chocolatier, you’re involved in the process from the get-go.

Patti Cortez: “You sit down, you pick the kind of chocolate you want, you pick the toppings you want, and then you pick the mold that you want.”

After you’re done pouring and placing the toppings on your tasty little gems, they get flash-frozen. When they’re dropped off at your table, it’s time for even more artistry.

Patti Cortez: “You have the option to paint it with beautiful glittery colors and have even more fun.”

You’re not done until you box up your handiwork and taste the goodies you’ve made. Consider it time well spent!

Steven Anderson, guest: “This is like a dream come true to come here and have this experience from the beginning to the end, you know? To actually see what it takes to make your own chocolate is the experience.”

Not bad? Any self-respecting oompa loompa knows there are drinks at the cafe that are fabulous.

Patti Cortez: “I think everybody’s obsessed with all the great drinks that you can make, and you can get really creative with drinks.”

Top of the list? Strawberry matcha.

Patti Cortez: “I make all the strawberry jam for our matcha, and we use a very high-grade matcha. Everybody loves those strawberry matchas.”

You might meet your match with the lavender honey matcha. If that one doesn’t get you, try the white mocha brown sugar latte.

It’s a win-win situation at PiC Chocolate Café.

Patti Cortez: “I think now we finally got it down to the favorite ones that people and customers are constantly asking for.”

Natalie: “The drinks are really unique, you know, way better than any of the other places nearby, and I like all the colors that you know you don’t really get at other places.”

PiC Chocolate Café is open Friday through Sunday. If you want to make chocolate, you’ll also want to make reservations!

FOR MORE INFO:

PiC Chocolate Café

2696 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Website

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