Perez Hilton’s sister is opening up about the mental health crisis that has left her brother hospitalized.

Perez’s sister, Barbara Lavandeira, tells Page Six that Aug. 4 is a day her family will never forget.

It happened in his Miami home, when she noticed his bedroom door was locked — something she says was very unusual for him.

When he stopped responding, Barbara went inside and found him in distress.

She quickly got his three kids out of the house and called 911 before he was rushed to the hospital.

Barbara says she’s speaking out to set the record straight, with all the rumors that started, and she’s asking people to show compassion for her brother and his family.

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