Family reunited! Perez Hilton is turning a difficult chapter into a hopeful one.

Perez is reconnecting with his family after his suicide attempt last month.

People Magazine says Perez is in a mental health treatment center at the moment but he recently got a visit from his mom and three kids under supervision.

Hilton’s blog says spending time together has been incredibly meaningful and healing for him.

There’s no timeline for his return home to Miami yet but, for now, Perez is taking recovery one day at a time.

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