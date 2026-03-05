“The Bride!” opens in theaters this weekend and it’s no Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kind of love story. This one is kind of sweet, kind of scary, and it’s all about the bride of Frankenstein. Deco’s bridezilla Alex Miranda sat down with Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard who star as detective trying to hunt the Frankenstein duo down.

The bride of Frankenstein is back in the gothic thriller and romance, “The Bride!,” where Maggie Gyllenhaal directs her real life husband, Peter Sarsgaard, who plays detective Jake Wiles. Talk about a love story.

Alex: “I’m sure there are just so many moments where you were proud of Maggie, but is there anything that you discovered about your wife?”

Peter Sarsgaard: “Every day I discover new things with my wife and even to the point of like, you know, there’s still work being done now as the creator of this movie. The other day, I was overhearing her talk about like aspect ratios with somebody, ‘How you do IMAX when you’re filming’ and everything. And I thought, like, when I hear technical things come out of her mouth about film, I think I’m always very impressed because I think of myself as the technical person. And now, she knows so much more than I do about the process of filmmaking and so that makes me very proud. At the same time, I take her for granted in the way that you take everyone for granted. You get used to being around them. So it’s nice to be snapped back to reality sometimes and go like, ‘Wow, you’re incredible.'”

Now Penélope Cruz plays Jake’s razor-sharp colleague, Myrna Mallow, who does twice the work for half the respect.

Alex: “She is an excellent detective who does great work. And in the grand tradition, all of the credit goes to a man.”

Penélope Cruz: “Right?”

Alex: “Was that part of the fun of playing this character and exposing this reality? That is so annoying. And also, tell me, when was the last time that a man has taken credit for your work?”

Penélope Cruz: “I mean, there is so much to say about what goes on in our profession. A friend was doing a documentary to talk about a lot of things that go on in our industry in terms of equality. Everyone thinks that, ‘Oh, because this is all so transparent, maybe that doesn’t happen in our profession,’ but it’s really not like that at all. We are far, far from a place where there is a real equality. Still, it makes the news, the fact that the director is a woman and it’s a very big movie and it’s a very expensive movie and it’s a woman and the lead is also a woman and there are also all these women in all the departments and I cannot wait for the day where there is just like a normal thing that we don’t even mention, that we don’t have to make that difference.”

Alex: “I want the documentary on those experiences in your life and in your career. Let’s do the three hour one on that!”

Penélope Cruz: “Because I’ve been working since I was very, very young, like 16, 17. Imagine all the situations that I’ve been in, stories from so many friends. Also, like, it’s everywhere, of course, that have helped me understand Myrna very well and also understand the bride. So it was a relief and liberation to be able to play her.”

“The Bride!” starts zombie walking into theaters this Thursday.

