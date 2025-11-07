Deerfield Beach, welcome home old friend! After nearly a decade, Paragon Theaters has returned to the Shoppes at Deerfield, offering film fans an experience unlike any in the area, and the best part is — besides serving entertainment, they also deliver pizza to your seat! Stephanie Michaels has the exciting details.

Stephanie Michaels: “So I’m here at Paragon Theaters with one of the owners and co-CEO Mike Whalen. How are you doing, Mike?

Mike Whalen: “I’m doing great, thanks for coming out to Deerfield today. I really appreciate that.”

Stephanie Michaels: “So what are movie-goers looking for in 2025?”

Mike Whalen: “Well, I think the world has changed its movie-going experience, you know, with post-COVID and streaming and things people sort of relegated to their homes, so you have to elevate the movie-going experience.”

Paragon Theaters has done just that. They’ve got every aspect of the experience covered.

Mike Whalen: “Now you have to elevate the experience with premium seating, premium screens, great sound.”

The eye-opening features begin with IMAX.

Stephanie Michaels: “So what’s the big deal about IMAX?”

Mike Whalen: “IMAX is immersive; it’s the greatest movie-going experience you can get. Wall-to-wall screen, amazing sound.”

Even IMAX has been bumped up to another level.

Stephanie Michaels: “So you also have AXIS15. Can you tell us a little bit more about that?”

Mike Whalen: “It’s AXIS15 Extreme screen, screen is tilted, so when you recline in your seats, these are recliner seats, you get the best viewing movie-going experience all in Dolby sound.”

There are some fantastic films headed to IMAX in the coming weeks.

Mike Whalen: “We got some great movies coming out. “Wicked,” “Zootopia,” and at the end of the year, around Christmas, “Avatar.”

Things get even more immersive inside the Director’s Room.

Mike Whalen: “It’s one of my favorites where you get to come in and be the programmer of the event, private screening rooms for as low as $200. So you and your friends can come in, exclusively rent the auditorium for yourself, a private viewing. You can rent any movie or bring any movie that you want us to play.”

When it comes to comfort, Paragon has put the lux in luxurious.

Stephanie Michaels: “So now we’re sitting in the lux box seats inside of the IMAX theater. Mike, tell us about this whole experience, like what’s going on in here, ’cause I love it here.”

Mike Whalen: “So, these lux box are the best seat in the house by far. Think of it like on an airplane in first class, that’s what these are. They have recliners, zero gravity reclining. Heated, they’re heated seats as well, and they have tray tables for the food that’s gonna be brought your way.”

The bar offers up various cocktails and beer. You can enjoy popcorn, home-made pizza from My Pi, chicken tenders, and more at any of Paragon’s other locations.

Mike Whalen: “We have a theater in Davie at the Paragon Ridge located at Pine Island and 595. And we have a third location in Coral Springs by the mall off University and Atlantic, so come visit all of our theaters.

Mike Whalen: “All of the theaters of Paragon have lux box seating. Every screen, every theater, you can sit in a lux box and have the best movie-going experience that you can get.”

Stephanie Michaels: “This is by far the best experience that I’ve ever experienced, so make sure that you go check out one of their three locations and enjoy.”

Mike Whalen: “See you at the movies!”

Stephanie Michaels: “See you at the movies!”

