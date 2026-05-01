Olivia Rodrigo is booked and busy. She’s taking her new era on a global tour.

Miss Rodrigo is about to set off on a 65-show world tour.

She’s also promoting her new album “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love,” which drops in June.

The run starts this September, and she’s coming to SoFlo.

Olivia will be in Sunrise in November for two nights.

Tickets go on sale May 5.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Olivia Rodrigo Tour

November 19 & 20 2026

Amerant Bank Arena

1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise, FL 33323

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