It is time to take your senses on a holiday. We know a spot where the tastes, textures and fragrances of Mediterranean food blend beautifully with a scenic waterway. In other words, this place will knock you out. Get ready to experience Olive & Sea.

The Spirit of Lauderdale mixes with modern Mediterranean and Middle Eastern meals to create something new at Olive & Sea.

Chef Miguel Toro: “We have to be bold, we have to innovate, we have to be different. We’re pioneers on this, not only on the view and the location where we are, but also in featuring this type of cuisine as well.”

Being bold, innovative and different doesn’t get in the way of authenticity. What’s being placed on your plate has been prepared in a way that honors the cuisine’s history.

Chef Miguel Toro: “It’s going back to being able to cook with rustic flavors, with fire, and implementing those bold flavors to our cuisine.”

We’ll get back to the food in a minute. But first, the place has views of the Intracoastal Waterway well worth bragging about.

Chef Miguel Toro: “Our restaurant is just beautiful. It’s on the second floor, so it’s a rooftop restaurant with beautiful views of the marina, so you can sit here, have an amazing cocktail, great appetizers, see the yachts passing and just have a blast.”

You don’t have to be a tourist to dig Olive & Sea.

Chef Miguel Toro: “It’s a central spot for all the locals.”

Patrick Dupuys: “The architecture, the view, the food is fantastic. I think it’s gonna bring a lot to the neighborhood.”

It’s bringing a lot of delicious dishes to the neighborhood, that’s for sure.

The open kitchen offers up lots of different dips and breads, marinated octopus on top of saffron tzatziki and pickled turnips.

And the house special: branzino.

Chef Miguel Toro: “We’re gonna be searing it, finish it in the pizza oven to bring that char flavor and some of that wood smoky flavor into our dish, because this is the type of cuisine that we do.”

The cocktails won’t let you down, either. The Red Sea with Aperol liqueur, the gin-based Ahm-Bah and the Mediterranean Old-Fashioned with date syrup are all top-notch.

The food and drink amplify the vibe of Olive & Sea.

Chef Miguel Toro: “The environment and the energy here is amazing.”

Lexi Leventry: “I think it’s great. There’s a gorgeous view, as you can see, the food is phenomenal, the chef is amazing.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Olive & Sea

1881 SE 17th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

954-527-6716

oliveandseaftl.com

