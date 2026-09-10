The Owens family has never had the easiest time with love. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return in “Practical Magic 2,” where an old curse collides with a new generation and these witches are coming together to break it.

Some families pass down recipes, jewelry or old stories. The Owens clan passes down a curse.

In “Practical Magic 2,” Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back as Sally and Gillian Owens.

And for many, the film created a lasting bond and a place to belong.

Sandra Bullock: “To be a witch and to be an Owens is everyone — it’s just a community and I think social media made it happen.”

Nicole Kidman: “It sorta covers all ages, like, you can sit down and watch it at any age. And it works and it’s comforting and safe and it feels good.”

For centuries, the women in their family have lived under a curse that comes with a very unfortunate catch: any man who falls in love with an Owens woman dies.

And now, the sisters are coming to terms with that exact reality.

Nicole Kidman: “Gillian is like, ‘We’ll accept where we are and that’s it, okay.’ She shuts down, and I go, ‘Well, I just won’t ever have any love. But, I still will have a lot of fun.'”

Sandra Bullock: “Sally isn’t having any fun!”

When dark coven secrets come to light, the search for a cure takes the story across the pond to England.

And if this duo has taught us anything, it’s that blood will always show up.

Maisie Williams and Joey King join the cast to lead a new generation.

Maisie Williams: “That’s what I always loved about the first film, and it’s been put into this movie as well, and I think that comes generationally as well. We have different experiences as women, in different times, the lessons stay the same and we learn from one another.”

For these witches, a deathwatch beetle means trouble.

But they will rip up the floorboards to protect one another, if it comes to that.

That’s some serious sisterly love.

Joey King: “I also think that, to that point, it highlights how complex, beautiful and difficult mother-daughter relationships are too, which I think is a special thing to explore in a movie about women and sisterhood.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.