If you’re looking to shake up your social calendar, there’s a new hotspot to get your game on. A legendary Wynwood space has been totally reimagined from “Instagram-ready” decor to drinks served in unusual containers. THRōW Social is proving that you’re never too old to play with your food or your drinks.

Wynwood is known for great art and killer nightlife. But what if you could blend a tropical resort, a high-tech playground, and a five-star kitchen – all in one?

Welcome to THRōW Social Miami. Taking over the former oasis space, this hotspot is 35,000 square feet of “where do I look first?”

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier, founder of Ginger Brands: THRōW Social is all about being interactive when you go out. We have beautiful indoor-outdoor spaces that transition from brunch to sunset cocktails to a live band to a late-night DJ.”

And forget “bar food.” We’re talking chef-driven dishes like the “adult happy meal.” It comes in a box with a burger, fries, and a painkiller cocktail. Now that’s a toy we actually want!

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier: “As far as food goes, it kind of has a Polynesian twist. But on the healthy side, our chicken and steak skewers are delicious.”

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier: “So we have skinny cocktails. We have mocktails. We have this great golf cart decanter, where you can get an Arnold Palmer.”

And if you’re ready to feel the force, check out the galactic starship decanter. Hit the dance floor and release your inner wookie!

From cornhole to light-up ping pong, it’s time to get your game on.

Madison: “I like the games! This is a good place for groups to come hang out in.”

Guest: “It’s outside. So you can kinda breathe, dance, and flow.”

Simone: “I think it’s absolutely beautiful. The ambiance and the lights and the trees. Absolutely gorgeous.”

So if you’re ready to party till the wee hours in Wynwood, THRōW Social is a throwback to pure fun.

Ginger Flesher-Sonnier: “We hope to see people come out and have a great time.”

THRōW Social Miami Wynwood

2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

