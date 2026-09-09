We’re willing to bet that at some point you’ve said to yourself: “I bet it would be fun to be on a game show.” Now, you’re gonna get that chance. A brand-new state-of-the-art facility in Broward is giving you the opportunity to show your skills and have a great time doing it.

You’ll take the deal inside “Great Big Game Show” in Dania Beach.

Justin Hambey: “So, Great Big Game Show, we’re super excited to bring it to South Florida. It’s our first time coming to South Florida, and ultimately with Great Big Game Show you feel like you’re a contestant on a live game show.”

The competition is the definition of serious fun.

Justin Hambey: “We have hour-long experiences. We have a live host with you, and we have a variety of mini games. Some are skill, some are luck, some are challenge-based games, and the team with the most points at the end of the hour wins.”

The blue team and the red team face off against each other. The teams can be packed with players, or you can go one-on-one.

Justin Hambey: “Our rooms can fit up to 14 people, so two teams of seven. If you have fourteen friends, come on over; we’d love to have ya. If you have only two people, that’s totally fine too.”

You’ll compete in up to 10 games during your hour-long experience.

Justin Hambey: “Making each and every time you play a great game show unique every single time.”

They’re all cool to dive into, but a few of them are more popular with players.

Justin Hambey: “Some of the crowd favorites are Spin the Wheel, which is spin-out. We also have Blockchain, which is a trivia-style game.”

“Block-chain” is a perfect example of why “Great Big Game Show” is perfect for everybody in the family.

Justin Hambey: “So if you’re worried about trivia being too hard or too easy, don’t worry! We can customize every single experience for every single guest so each and every guest has a great time.”

There’s a special game that brings out the architect in all of us.

Justin Hambey: “Build it up where you’re building the tallest free-standing tower using building blocks.”

Sure, a little competition gets the blood flowing. But what you’re really doing here is spending special time with the people you care about.

Justin Hambey: “Creating lifelong memories for your friends, family, co-workers, where you get to be a contestant on a live game show.”

So — what happens if your team wins? Do you get a trophy? A cash prize? A new car?

Justin Hambey: “Oh, you’ll have to find out.”

It’ll run you $39 per person to spend an hour, proving to everyone in the room that you are a game show god or goddess. The place is open seven days a week, 8 am to midnight.

FOR MORE INFO:

Great Big Game Show

Dania Pointe

1778 Meridian Drive Suite 104a, Dania Beach, FL 33004

Mon to Sun: 8am – 12am

Website

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