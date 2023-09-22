The hit animated short film “Hair Love” is getting a Part Two, this time in a new animated series called “Young Love.”

The show features of the voices of stars like Issa Rae and rapper Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi (as Stephen Love, voice): “Hey, guys. My name is Stephen, and I’m a music producer.”

Issa Rae (as Angela Young, voice): “And I’m a very talented hair stylist, but most importantly, we’re parents, and we’re a family.”

Brooke Monroe Conaway (as Zuri Young Love, voice): “Dad, will you play something already?”

From the mind of Oscar-winning short film “Hair Love” creator Matthew A. Cherry is a new animated series, “Young Love.”

Issa Rae (as Angela Young, voice): “What is this all about?”

Kid Cudi (as Stephen Love, voice): “Modern problems require modern solutions.”

Character in “Young Love”: “Why have you got grill marks on the back of your shirt?”

Brooke Monroe Conaway (as Zuri Young Love, voice): “Oh, y’all never heard of George Foreman?”

The cast of voice actors include “Barbie” actress Issa Rae along with rapper Scot Mescudi, better known as Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi (rapping): “Five a.m., cold sweats, waking up to the sky.”

The show’s creator wanted to portray a modern family that was relatable and funny.

Matthew A. Cherry: “We just really wanted to explore what that would look like, just people that have big aspirations or dreams, but they’re also really trying to be present for their young daughter.”

Brooke Monroe Conaway (as Zuri Young Love, voice): “Welcome to my castle. You can drop your bag on the floor; my mom and dad will get them.”

Kid Cudi (as Stephen Love, voice): “Are we the help?”

Issa Rae (as Angela Young, voice): “Worse, we’re parents.”

The show is set in Chicago because that’s where Matthew grew up.

Brooke Monroe Conaway (as Zuri Young Love, voice): “Dad, this ‘do ain’t doing it for me. I mean, I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but she got me kicked off the red carpet.”

Kid Cudi (rapping): “Oh, no. Wait. What red carpet?”

Brooke Monroe Conaway (as Zuri Young Love, voice): “It’s figurative.”

He was also determined to make it a show that the whole family can enjoy.

Matthew A. Cherry: “The goal of the show was for it to be a co-viewing family show. We wanted it to be something that kids could watch with the parents and could also watch with the grandparents.”

Character in “Young Love”: “Money ain’t everything. Having somebody to experience the good and bad times with is what’s important.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.